Bernard Leo O'Neill (Bernie/Pop/BigB), passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Encore @ Turf Valley on September 1, 2019. The son of the late Llewllyn & Marie O'Neill (née Schleupner); he is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Ellen (née Bowen); father to Patricia (Robert Owen); Michael (Debby Sheely); and Kevin (Noel Gibbons-O'Neill). "Pop" loved to tell stories and enjoyed every minute he spent with his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Thursday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ilchester, MD. Interment will follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the UMBC Foundation, designated to the Mary Ellen and Bernard O'Neill Family Endowment and to Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019