Bernard Leon James, Sr., 91 years, formerly of Perryville, MD, and former President of the Cecil County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, departed this life Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville, MD. He was the son of the late James A. James, Sr. and Geneva Meade James; born and raised in Havre de Grace, MD. He was married to the late Caroline Lena Williams for 39 years.



Left to cherish fond memories of Bernard are his daughters, Brenda James (Tyrone Jones), Frances Epps (Thomas); son, Michael James (Denise); brother, Harold James; sisters, Lorraine Holman and Gloria James; sister-in-law, Rosa Lee Brown; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sons, Terry James, Bernard James, Jr., and Dwight James; and three brothers, Floyd James, Eric James, and James A. James, Jr. "Charlie".



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. James A.M.E. Church, 613-617 Green Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.



At a later date a memorial service will be scheduled to celebrate his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store