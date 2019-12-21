|
Bernard Raskin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on December 19, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his children, Fran Leitman and Steven Raskin and sons and daughter-in-law, Rabbi Steven Leitman, Dr. Andrew Zander and Nancy Raskin, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his cherished wife, Rona Raskin (nee Gorelick); daughter Sandie Zander, parents, Etta and Nathan Raskin; and brothers, Edward and Joseph Raskin.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 22, at 1 pm. Interment Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . For further shiva details, please see Sol Levinson's website.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 21, 2019