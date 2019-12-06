Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Bernard Schneidman

Bernard Schneidman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 97. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Melanie Schneidman (nee Hirsch); his daughter, Miriam Schneidman; son-in-law, Nicholas Burnett; grandson, Alexander Burnett; siblings, Julius Schneidman and Caroline Calistrat; sisters-in-law, Frederica Schneidman and Bianca Schneidman; brother-in-law, Mike Calistrat and nieces and nephews, Mark, Margie, Isabelle, Andy, Danny, and Ariela. Bernard was predeceased by his parents, Meyer and Tauba Schneidman, and a cherished brother, Beno Schneidman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 8, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
