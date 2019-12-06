|
|
Bernard Schneidman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 97. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Melanie Schneidman (nee Hirsch); his daughter, Miriam Schneidman; son-in-law, Nicholas Burnett; grandson, Alexander Burnett; siblings, Julius Schneidman and Caroline Calistrat; sisters-in-law, Frederica Schneidman and Bianca Schneidman; brother-in-law, Mike Calistrat and nieces and nephews, Mark, Margie, Isabelle, Andy, Danny, and Ariela. Bernard was predeceased by his parents, Meyer and Tauba Schneidman, and a cherished brother, Beno Schneidman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 8, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019