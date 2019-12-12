Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Schulze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Schulze


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Schulze Notice
Bernard "Bernie" W. Schulze, 70 of Millsboro, DE formerly of West friendship, MD passed away on December 8, 2019 at his home.

He was the loving husband of Mary Ellen Schulze (nee Pinkos) for 32 years.

He was born December 18, 1948 in Cheverly, MD the son of the late Albert "Vince" and the late Mildred "Betty" Schulze

He was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army. He loved fishing, riding his motorcycle, vacations at the Outer Banks and all family gathering.

He is survived by his children Michele Olson, Darlene Schulze, Bret Schulze & wife Melissa. Brother of Dwight, Gerald, John "Jack", Albert, James "Jimmy" Schulze & sister Diane Sales. Also, survived by 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 AM.

Interment to follow at Crest lawn Memorial Gardens

In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local Hospice.

Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -