Bernard "Bernie" W. Schulze, 70 of Millsboro, DE formerly of West friendship, MD passed away on December 8, 2019 at his home.
He was the loving husband of Mary Ellen Schulze (nee Pinkos) for 32 years.
He was born December 18, 1948 in Cheverly, MD the son of the late Albert "Vince" and the late Mildred "Betty" Schulze
He was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army. He loved fishing, riding his motorcycle, vacations at the Outer Banks and all family gathering.
He is survived by his children Michele Olson, Darlene Schulze, Bret Schulze & wife Melissa. Brother of Dwight, Gerald, John "Jack", Albert, James "Jimmy" Schulze & sister Diane Sales. Also, survived by 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 AM.
Interment to follow at Crest lawn Memorial Gardens
In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local Hospice.
Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 12, 2019