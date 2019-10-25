|
Bernard T. Novak, 72, died on Oct. 22, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Rosedale, Md. He was a loving son to Bernard L. Novak (deceased) and Joan Novak, and devoted father to two daughters, Hannah Koehler and Zoe Novak, and loving grandfather to Hannah's daughter, Audrey Haas. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Reeves, brother David Novak, and sister-in-law Robyn Novak. Also survived by 3 generations of 20 nieces and nephews. Bernie will be cremated. An informal memorial service is planned for the near future and will be communicated to family and friends when determined.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019