On December 4, 2020, Bernard ("Bernie") Trieber, devoted father of Jerry and Neal (Cheri) Trieber; dear brother-in-law of Arnold (Marlene) Honkofsky; also survived by generations of nieces and nephews.Predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosalind Trieber, and parents Max and Celia Trieber.In-person services are private but will be streamed; please check www.sollevinson.com for service details. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.