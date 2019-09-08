Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Bachman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard William Bachman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard William Bachman Notice
On September 5, 2019 at the age of 85, Bernard William "Bill" Bachman, devoted uncle of Diane E. (Russell) McConnell; great uncle to Courtney McConnell, Christopher (Erin) McConnell, and Cameron McConnell; and proud great uncle to Olivia and Penelope Glotfelty. He was the son of the late Gertrude (nee Miskiman) and William Bachman and had worked for General Motors Corp., Somerset Club in Boston and Living Classrooms Foundation. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. Tribute services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now