On September 5, 2019 at the age of 85, Bernard William "Bill" Bachman, devoted uncle of Diane E. (Russell) McConnell; great uncle to Courtney McConnell, Christopher (Erin) McConnell, and Cameron McConnell; and proud great uncle to Olivia and Penelope Glotfelty. He was the son of the late Gertrude (nee Miskiman) and William Bachman and had worked for General Motors Corp., Somerset Club in Boston and Living Classrooms Foundation. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. Tribute services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019