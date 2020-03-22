|
Bernard Aaron Zerwitz of Ft. Worth, Texas, passed away on March 9, 2020, at the age of 77, after battling Parkinson's Disease. Bernie spent his career running computer centers for the Dept. of Defense. His travels to many DOD centers instilled his love of travel, which continued for many years after his retirement.
He is survived by his daughters Julie (Randy) Bowker and Amy (Brian) Stagner, grandchildren Sam, Noah and Rachel Bowker, Claire and Katie Stagner all of Texas. He is also survived by siblings Warren (Myra) Zerwitz and Nadine (Stuart) Jacobs. He is predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Lillian (Kobin) Zerwitz.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020