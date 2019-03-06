|
On March 3, 2019, Bernardine A. (nee McLain) beloved wife of the late Charles F. Moran, Sr.; devoted mother of Charles F. Jr., Kevin B, and Sean P. Moran; dear mother in law of Bonnie J., Jennifer E. Moran and the late Jacqueline G. Moran; loving grandmother of Conor, Brendan and the late Charles F. III and Terrance P. Moran; great grandmother of Megan and Chaz Moran.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Rd. (at Echodale) on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ursula Church 8801 Harford Rd. on Friday at 12 Noon. Interment Parkwood Cemetery
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019