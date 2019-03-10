Home

Bernardine Agnes Brooks of Baltimore, Maryland born June 4, 1936 passed peacefully March 3, 2019.Loving daughter of the late William T Brooks and Barbara J Brooks. Loving Sister of the late William J Brooks and Barbara L Brooks. Survived by sister Geraldine Weisgerber wife of the late Henry Weisgerber, and brothers Henry Timothy Brooks and the late Pam Bollinger, James M Brooks and his wife Margaret, Thomas M Brooks and the late Bernadette Glab, Joseph P Brooks and his wife Kathleen, and Stephen A Brooks husband of the late Christine. Devoted Aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and their families.The Brooks family will hold a private memorial to commemorate her life of service, devotion to faith and love of family. Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to Thomas M Brooks 5302 Greenhill Ave Baltimore Maryland 21206. Memorial donations may be made to: The Catholic High School of Baltimore, 2800 Edison Highway Baltimore, MD 21213.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
