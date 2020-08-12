1/
Bernardine Cornelison
On August 02, 2020, Bernardine M. Cornelison (nee DeOms) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late James Cornelison; dear cousin of Thomas and Dottie Miciche and their daughter Jessica; cherished childhood friend of Brett Wertz.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 10:00am, at the funeral home. Interment service will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
14
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
1 entry
August 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
pamela ann skowron
