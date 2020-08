Bernardine Cornelison

On August 02, 2020, Bernardine M. Cornelison (nee DeOms) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late James Cornelison; dear cousin of Thomas and Dottie Miciche and their daughter Jessica; cherished childhood friend of Brett Wertz.Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 10:00am, at the funeral home. Interment service will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com