Bernardine Cornelison

On August 02, 2020, Bernardine M. Cornelison (nee DeOms) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late James Cornelison; dear cousin of Thomas and Dottie Miciche and their daughter Jessica; cherished childhood friend of Brett Wertz.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 10:00am, at the funeral home. Interment service will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.