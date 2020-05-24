Bernice Agnes Young
Bernice Agnes Young, age 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 21, 2020. She is the beloved wife of 64 years to John William Young, Sr. Bernice is the devoted mother of Diana (Kenneth) Georgius, Patrice (John) Hein, Denise (Thomas) Hesselbein, and John (Laurie) Young, Jr.; cherished grandmother of 11; great grandmother of 5; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Tuesday from 4-7pm. A funeral mass is pending, please check www.AmbroseFuneralHomes.com for updates. Burial will take place at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Garrison Forest. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bernice's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
