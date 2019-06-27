Bernice B. Spillman , 95, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home. Born Thursday, August 30, 1923 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert Barry and the late Margaret (Helfrich) Barry. In addition to her parents, Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. Spillman, Sr., daughter, Susan Spillman Hogan, sister, Marcella Moore, and brother, Robert Barry. Bernice was a graduate from Mt. St. Agnes High School in Baltimore. She was also a member of, St. Ann Catholic Church, Fountain Head Country Club, Antietam Garden Club, and Singer Society of the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts. She is survived by daughter, Margaret S. Lepsig of Matthews, NC; two sons, Joseph B. Spillman, Jr. of Ellicott City, MD, Barry A. Spillman & wife Jan of Naples, FL; Grandchildren, Amy, Kelly,Christy Greg and Katie; Great Grandchildren, Austin, Aidan, Noah, Elliott and Zoe. A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 am, at the St. Ann Catholic Church, 1525 Oak Hill Avenue Hagerstown, MD, with the Rev. Msgr. J. Bruce Jarboe officiating. Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd North, Hagerstown, MD, Friday, June 28, 2019, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Interment will be at the Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be expressed at Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary