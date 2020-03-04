Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bernice F. Carter


1935 - 2020
Bernice F. Carter Notice
On March 3, 2020 Bernice F. Carter, 84, of Reisterstown passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Carter, Jr. Mother of Gail Obrecht and her husband Freddie, Karen Kellough and her husband Thomas and Kelly Carter. Grandmother of Lauren Kellough and Ryan Kellough and his wife Alyssa. Predeceased by sisters Elizabeth Burton and Mary Louise Towers and brothers Wilson R. Coates (twin brother), James Coates, Charles Coates and William Coates.

Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Interment private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
