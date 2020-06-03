Bernice Green
Bernice Green, 98, passed away on May 26, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, she is survived by her two daughters Joan Bryan and Janice Harvin, and their families; one half-sibling; several nieces, nephews, grand- and great-grandchildren; countless friends; and fellow congregation members who regarded her as "grandma." Bernice loved reading; watching old black-and-white movies; and being with family and friends.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
