On February 14, 2020 Bernice F. Hull (nee Sherman) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and formerly of Baltimore, Maryland went to her heavenly home at age 103. Beloved wife of the late William N. Hull, and loving and devoted mother of Mary E. Hull and William C. Hull and his wife Sharon of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Loving grandmother of Matthew and Shannon Hull and Andrew and Natalie Hull. Dear great-grandmother of Justice Hull. She is pre-deceased by her parents Rosie Warner Sherman and Harry Luther Sherman and pre-deceased by her Aunt Fannie and Uncle Clint Sherman who raised her. Also pre-deceased by 2 sisters, 3 brothers, 2 half-sisters and a half-brother. Also survived by numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces.
Family will receive friends at the Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc. 3631 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211 on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9 P.M. Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Lineboro Cemetery in Manchester, Maryland
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020