On May 27, 2019, Bernice Katherine Cauley (nee Kinslow) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Cauley, Sr.; devoted mother of Tom P. Cauley and his wife Robin, Lauren Cauley Burch and her husband Bob, Eugene "Geno" F. Cauley, Jr., and Megan Cauley Williams and her husband Robin; loving grandmother of Sarah and Katie Cauley, Riley and Lexi Burch, and Madison and Spencer Williams; dear sister of the late William Kinslow, and Frank Kinslow and his wife Renee. Bernice is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as extended family members and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:30am to 12:00pm. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton, MD). Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernice's name to the , 1850 York Rd., Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093.