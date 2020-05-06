Bernice L. Smith
Bernice Louise Smith, 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in Baltimore MD. She was the beloved wife of Earl Smith; loving mother of Michael Smith Sr., Gregory Smith Sr., and Shelley Smith Colston. She leaves to cherish 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. On Wednesday, May 6th the family viewing will be held from 2-4pm and on Thursday, May 7th at 9:30 am funeral services both at Wylie Funeral Home, 701 N. Mount St, Baltimore MD 21217. Followed by interment at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.
