Home

POWERED BY

Services
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
(410) 542-2400
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice McCoy

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bernice McCoy Notice
On June 17, 2019, Bernice Kates McCoy, loving aunt of Marla Kates and Debra Baker passed away. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Isabelle Kates and a host of relatives and friends.

Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue, on Monday from 8:30 a.m., until 8:00 p.m., the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesday the wake will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 12:00 noon.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now