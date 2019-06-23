|
On June 17, 2019, Bernice Kates McCoy, loving aunt of Marla Kates and Debra Baker passed away. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Isabelle Kates and a host of relatives and friends.
Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue, on Monday from 8:30 a.m., until 8:00 p.m., the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesday the wake will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 12:00 noon.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019