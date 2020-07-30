1/1
Bernice Schumer
Bernice Schumer (nee Gordon), 85, of Pikesville, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Schumer; children, Brian Schumer and Terry (Shawn) Bird; grandchildren, Justin (Adrienne) Schumer, Joshua (Katya) Schumer, Rebecca Schumer, Ryan (Alison) Bird, Erin (Eugene) Krim and Connor Bird; great-grandchildren, Ember, Olivia, Fiona, Ayva and Harper. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Lena Gordon.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
