Bernice Schumer (nee Gordon), 85, of Pikesville, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Schumer; children, Brian Schumer and Terry (Shawn) Bird; grandchildren, Justin (Adrienne) Schumer, Joshua (Katya) Schumer, Rebecca Schumer, Ryan (Alison) Bird, Erin (Eugene) Krim and Connor Bird; great-grandchildren, Ember, Olivia, Fiona, Ayva and Harper. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Lena Gordon.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.



