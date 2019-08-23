|
|
Bernice Shugarman (nee Levitt), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 94. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Harry Shugarman, brothers, Mac, Phillip, and Henry Levitt, niece, Elaine (George) Harris, and parents Harry and Dora Levitt. Bernice is survived by her nieces, Helena (George) Scheer, and Cheri (late Barry) Levitt, stepsons, Charles and Paul Shugarman, and many great, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane on Sunday, August 25, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2019