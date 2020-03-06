|
|
Bernice Virginia Spicer passed away on March 3, 2020 at Paragon Manor Assisted Living in Joppa, Maryland. She was the daughter of Lee and Nellie Grant of Virginia. A life-long resident of Joppa, she was married to the late Harold Ray Spicer of Joppa in 1947.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Weaver and her husband, Robert; sister, Hazel Willis of Virginia; brother, Grayson Grant of Virginia; grandsons, Robert and Michael Weaver, and Travis Baldwin; six great grandchildren, Katie, Sydney, Molly, Ross, and Bryon Weaver, and Harley Baldwin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Spicer; and four siblings.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1-3 pm followed by a service at 3 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Mountain Christian Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020