Bernice Virginia Spicer

Bernice Virginia Spicer Notice
Bernice Virginia Spicer passed away on March 3, 2020 at Paragon Manor Assisted Living in Joppa, Maryland. She was the daughter of Lee and Nellie Grant of Virginia. A life-long resident of Joppa, she was married to the late Harold Ray Spicer of Joppa in 1947.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Weaver and her husband, Robert; sister, Hazel Willis of Virginia; brother, Grayson Grant of Virginia; grandsons, Robert and Michael Weaver, and Travis Baldwin; six great grandchildren, Katie, Sydney, Molly, Ross, and Bryon Weaver, and Harley Baldwin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Spicer; and four siblings.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1-3 pm followed by a service at 3 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Mountain Christian Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
