Retired professor of Psychology at Johns Hopkins University, Bert F. Green has died at the age of 91. Professor Green had a distinguished career in teaching, research and consulting. Born in Honesdale, PA., he attended Yale University on a full scholarship, earning his AB in Mathematics in 1949. After working for a summer in New York City he decided to continue to pursue his academic career. He earned his MA and Ph.D. in Psychology from Princeton University in 1950 and 1951.



He worked as a staff member and then as group leader at the Lincoln Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); as a consultant in computer science for the Rand Corporation; Professor of Psychology and department head at Carnegie Mellon University; Fellow, Center for Advanced Study in Behavioral Sciences; and then Professor of Psychology, Johns Hopkins University, from 1969 till retiring in 1998.



In 1990 to 1991 he took a sabbatical in Monterey, CA to work with the Personal Testing Division of the Defense Manpower Center. This continued his work with the Committee on the Performance of Military Personnel from 1983 -1989.



Professor Green authored over 110 research articles. He served as editor of Psychometrika (1972-1980) and President of the Psychometric Society (1965) and Division 5 of the American Psychological Association (1978). He was honored by Division 5 of the APA for distinguished lifetime contributions in evaluation, measurement, and statistics in 1997, the Association of Test Publications for a Career Achievement Award in Computer-based Testing (2001), and the American Educational Research Association (AERA) presented him with the Lindquist Award for Excellence in Research in Measurement (2001).



An avid sports fan, Bert enjoyed following Baltimore's teams, the Orioles and the Ravens. He was very interested in following football using statistical analysis; it was normal for him to have two televisions on Sunday afternoons during football season. Bert also enjoyed the challenge of blackjack.



Bert is survived by his son and daughter in law, Malcolm and Anne Green of Newark, Delaware; his son, Edward Green of Reno, Nevada; his grandson, Benjamin; and his former wife Becki Gentry. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019