Berta Franciska Michaloski of Aberdeen passed peacefully in the presence of her family on Monday, February 25th at the age of 85 at Harford Memorial Hospital.Born in Asch, Czechoslovakia and growing up in Wolfhagen, Germany she was the daughter of the late Heinrick and Adelina (Freundl) Winter.She was the devoted wife of Carroll "Mike" Michaloski; beloved mother of Helmut Hart of Arizona and Bea Farruggio of Colorado; grandmother of five and sister to, Tina, Marianne and Anni. She will be deeply missed by all her numerous friends and her family in Germany.Mrs. Michaloski was a nanny for six families during her time living in Aberdeen. She also volunteered at Calvert Manor Nursing Home for the last 10 years, entertaining the residents. A wonderful giving person, she was loved by many.A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1 from 5-7pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a service presided over by Pastor Jeffrey England will begin at 7:00pm. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Defenders of Animal Rights Inc., 14412 Old York Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019