On July 9, 2020, Bertha Creamer (nee Nadolny) died peacefully in Dundalk, MD. She was born on November 23, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland. Bertha was the beloved wife of the late Charles H. Creamer, Sr. and devoted mother of Darlene Andrzejewski and her husband Charles, and Charles Creamer, Jr., and his wife Mary. Bertha was the cherished grandmother of Brian Andrzejewski and his wife Athena, Amber Luchi, Charles Creamer, III and Chad Creamer. She was the great grandmother of Adrian, Jackson, Olivia, Bradley, and Galvin. Mrs. Creamer is also survived by her friend and neighbor Alleen Baker.
Family and friends will gather at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Monday from 11AM until 12Noon. A Service honoring Berthas life will begin at 12Noon. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com