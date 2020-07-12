1/
Bertha Creamer
1927 - 2020
On July 9, 2020, Bertha Creamer (nee Nadolny) died peacefully in Dundalk, MD. She was born on November 23, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland. Bertha was the beloved wife of the late Charles H. Creamer, Sr. and devoted mother of Darlene Andrzejewski and her husband Charles, and Charles Creamer, Jr., and his wife Mary. Bertha was the cherished grandmother of Brian Andrzejewski and his wife Athena, Amber Luchi, Charles Creamer, III and Chad Creamer. She was the great grandmother of Adrian, Jackson, Olivia, Bradley, and Galvin. Mrs. Creamer is also survived by her friend and neighbor Alleen Baker.

Family and friends will gather at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Monday from 11AM until 12Noon. A Service honoring Berthas life will begin at 12Noon. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
JUL
13
Service
12:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
Funeral services provided by
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
