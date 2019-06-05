Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Ebron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Ebron

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bertha Ebron Notice
On May 27, 2019, BERTHA A. EBRON, Survived by sons, Darrin and Lenny Ebron; and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7th from 5-8pm at the family owned Wylie Funeral Homes P.A. of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 8th at Wayland Baptist Church, 3200 Garrison Blvd. for a 9:30am wake 10:00am funeral. Internment Immediately Following at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now