On May 27, 2019, BERTHA A. EBRON, Survived by sons, Darrin and Lenny Ebron; and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7th from 5-8pm at the family owned Wylie Funeral Homes P.A. of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 8th at Wayland Baptist Church, 3200 Garrison Blvd. for a 9:30am wake 10:00am funeral. Internment Immediately Following at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019