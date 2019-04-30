|
On April 27, 2019 Bertha Antoinette Elliott beloved wife of the late Bertram R. Elliott; devoted mother of Bertram J. Elliott and his wife Charlotte, Rosemarie Hall and her husband Calvin; dear sister of Teresa Ireland; cherished grandmother of Nicholas Elliott, James Rommel, David Rommel, and Richard Rommel. Also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Thursday at 10 am. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm.Interment at Baltimore Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019