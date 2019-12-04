|
|
On December 1, 2019, Bertha May Hays, of Darlington, devoted daughter of the late Vaughn & Luella Johnson; beloved wife of the late Donald A. Hays; loving mother of Michele L. Hudson & her husband Bob and Sharon A. Sexton & her husband Mark; cherished grandmother of Melissa L. Hudson, Rebecca M. Hudson & Bradley M. Hudson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fallston Presbyterian Church, 600 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD at 2:15 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bertha's name may be made to Jacob's Well Assisted Living, 522 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019