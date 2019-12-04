Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fallston Presbyterian Church
600 Fallston Rd
Fallston, MD 21047
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:15 PM
Fallston Presbyterian Church
600 Fallston Road
Fallston, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Hays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Hays

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Hays Notice
On December 1, 2019, Bertha May Hays, of Darlington, devoted daughter of the late Vaughn & Luella Johnson; beloved wife of the late Donald A. Hays; loving mother of Michele L. Hudson & her husband Bob and Sharon A. Sexton & her husband Mark; cherished grandmother of Melissa L. Hudson, Rebecca M. Hudson & Bradley M. Hudson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fallston Presbyterian Church, 600 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD at 2:15 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bertha's name may be made to Jacob's Well Assisted Living, 522 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -