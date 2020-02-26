Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
BERTHA M. KOBUS

BERTHA M. KOBUS
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Bertha M. Kobus (nee Lisek) beloved wife of the late John Kobus; dear mother of Anna Dawson, Paul, Frank, Michael, John and the late Robert Kobus, 13 grandchildren and many great grand children. Bertha is also survived by many other loving family and friends.

Visitation on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue. A Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Rosary Church on Saturday at 10 A.M. with everyone meeting at church. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery to follow. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
