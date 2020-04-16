Home

Bertha Mary (nee Moroschok) Sprouse passed away April 14, 2020. She was born in Cairnbrook, Somerset Co., PA. on October 18, 1929 to the late Michael Moroschok Sr and Elizabeth Pajkos. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry P. Sprouse Sr and a devoted son Robert W. Sprouse and 3 brothers Mike, John, and Frank Moroschok and a sister Margaret Gorman. She leaves behind her only daughter Deborah Abad (Alberto) and 4 sons, Harry Jr. (Lynn), David (Millie), Richard and Raymond Sprouse. She also leaves 7 grandchildren: Barbara, Alberto Jr. & Nicholas Abad, David Jr., Lesley, Sherilyn, and Benjamin Sprouse, and 8 great grandchildren. She worked at Bon Secours Hospital as a nurse's aide for about 10 years. She also worked many years for a company designing floral arrangements. She loved crocheting, arts & crafts, and making various floral arrangements for family. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Arrangements by Ambrose F.H. Private graveside service.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020
