Bertha Sims, age 96 of Laurel, MD passed away February 18, 2019. She was born September, 1922 to Arthur Burns Clark and Bertha A. Disney Clark in Jessup, MD. Bertha was a contributer to St Phillip's Episcopal Church, in Laurel, MD.She retired from Ft. Meade Payroll department where she served as the office manager. She enjoyed reading, gardening, outings with her friends, and spending time with family.She is survived by her grandchildren, Kelly L. Seay, wife to Walter Seay III, James W. Sims III, and Sara Sims as well as her 2 great grandchildren, Kamber L. Schlechte, wife to Luke, and Jacob Seay, husband to Danielle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sims, and her sisters, Martha Clark Skipper, and Achsah Clark Zetwick. She had many nieces and nephews whom she loved and held dear.A Memorial Service was held on Sunday February 24th at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019