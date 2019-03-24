Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Wilhelm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Wilhelm


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Bertha Wilhelm Notice
On March 23, 2019, Bertha Vivian Haviland Wilhelm (nee Reigler) beloved wife of the late Thomas "Buck" Haviland and the late Thomas "Bud" Wilhelm. Mother of the late Robert Haviland. Grandmother of Kimberly Haviland Powell and her husband Greg and Keith Allen Barbour and his wife Sarah. Great Grandmother of Matthew, Justin, Caitlin Rose, Natasha L. and Morgen Wood. Great Great Grandmother of Zander and Aiden Wood, Adrian,Brayden and Liam Steele, Hunter, Mathias and Nathan Wood.Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday 5-7pm and Wednesday 11-1pm at which time funeral services will begin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hanover Road Association, P.O. Box 121, Upperco, MD 21155 or the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 214 S. Tollgate Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com For more information contact www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now