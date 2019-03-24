|
On March 23, 2019, Bertha Vivian Haviland Wilhelm (nee Reigler) beloved wife of the late Thomas "Buck" Haviland and the late Thomas "Bud" Wilhelm. Mother of the late Robert Haviland. Grandmother of Kimberly Haviland Powell and her husband Greg and Keith Allen Barbour and his wife Sarah. Great Grandmother of Matthew, Justin, Caitlin Rose, Natasha L. and Morgen Wood. Great Great Grandmother of Zander and Aiden Wood, Adrian,Brayden and Liam Steele, Hunter, Mathias and Nathan Wood.Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday 5-7pm and Wednesday 11-1pm at which time funeral services will begin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hanover Road Association, P.O. Box 121, Upperco, MD 21155 or the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 214 S. Tollgate Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com For more information contact www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019