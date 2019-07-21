Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Grace United Church of Christ
1000 S. Rolling Road
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Kerzel-Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Williams Kerzel-Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Williams Kerzel-Collins Notice
On July 11, 2019; BERTHA WILLIAMS KERZEL-COLLINS; wife of the late Hans Peter Kerzel and Michael L. Collins, Sr.; mother of Pete Kerzel and Charles D. Collins and his wife Roberta; grandmother of Julia and Lydia; sister of Barbara J. Edson.

Family will receive friends from 3-5 & 7-9PM, Monday, July 22 at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A memorial service will be celebrated 10AM, Tuesday, July 23 at the St. John's Grace United Church of Christ, 1000 S. Rolling Road, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment to follow in Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery. For those desiring, donations may be made in her memory to Catonsville Emergency Assistance, 25 Bloomsbury Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228.

www.catonsvillehelp.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now