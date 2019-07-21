|
On July 11, 2019; BERTHA WILLIAMS KERZEL-COLLINS; wife of the late Hans Peter Kerzel and Michael L. Collins, Sr.; mother of Pete Kerzel and Charles D. Collins and his wife Roberta; grandmother of Julia and Lydia; sister of Barbara J. Edson.
Family will receive friends from 3-5 & 7-9PM, Monday, July 22 at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A memorial service will be celebrated 10AM, Tuesday, July 23 at the St. John's Grace United Church of Christ, 1000 S. Rolling Road, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment to follow in Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery. For those desiring, donations may be made in her memory to Catonsville Emergency Assistance, 25 Bloomsbury Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228.
www.catonsvillehelp.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019