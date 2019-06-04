Home

Beryl Frank passed away on June 2, 2019. She was married to her beloved Lou for over 70 years until his death two years ago. She is survived by her children Carol Wynne (and her husband Leon), Susan Hansell, and Bob Frank (and his wife June) as well as 7 grand children, and 6 great-grand children.A private burial was held and the family requests that donations in her honor be made to Maryland Children's Alliance, 2300 N. Charles Street, Suite 220, Baltimore, Maryland 21218.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 4, 2019
