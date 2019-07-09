|
Bessie Lee Finnerin of Baltimore, 93, spouse of the late William L. (Bill) Finnerin, entered into eternal life on July 6, 2019.
Bessie is survived by her children Michael (Sharon), Randy (Sandy), Sandra, Kathy and John (Kathy), five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Family members and friends will gather at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Arbutus, MD 21227 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 9, 2019