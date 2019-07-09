Home

Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Bessie Finnerin

Bessie Finnerin Notice
Bessie Lee Finnerin of Baltimore, 93, spouse of the late William L. (Bill) Finnerin, entered into eternal life on July 6, 2019.

Bessie is survived by her children Michael (Sharon), Randy (Sandy), Sandra, Kathy and John (Kathy), five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Family members and friends will gather at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Arbutus, MD 21227 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD.

To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit:
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 9, 2019
