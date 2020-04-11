Home

On April 8, 2020, Beth Davis, of Timonium, MD, passed away at the age of 81. She is survived by her devoted husband, Stew Davis, daughter Ileane (Hilary) Platt, cherished granddaughter, Emma Platt, and sister Harriet (late Josef) Saidman. She was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Esther Brodkin.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
