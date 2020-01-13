Home

Loch Raven United Methodist
6622 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Loch Raven United Methodist Church
Beth Rosalyn Harting passed away on January 9, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice Center in Towson, MD. She is survived by her husband Wayne to whom she was married for 65 years: by her children Craig, Robin, and Marta: her grandsons Evan and Christoffer, and her great-granddaughter Isabelle. She is also survived by her brother Clifford, and her sister Marlys. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Martin O. and Tena Schutjer.

A service in her memory will take place at Loch Raven United Methodist Church on Wednesday, January 15, at 11 AM, with a visitation time following. It is the wish of the family of Beth Harting that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD. 21031 www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 13, 2020
