Sara Beth Lewis Mosca was born May 6, 1952 in Charleston, South Carolina and died January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, Maryland following a valiant battle with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam B. Lewis and Mary Penney Lewis, her sister, Mary Virginia (Gina) Lewis and her infant daughter Gina Lynn Mosca. She is survived by her children, Shannon Bethea Mosca, Stephanie Mosca Pingel (Joshua) and John Lawrence Mosca; her grandchildren, Olivia and Addison Pingel; her ex-husband, Dr. John J. Mosca, Jr. (Christin); her brother, Sam B. Lewis, Jr. (Jeannie) and her sister, Penney Lewis Stettler and a host of nieces and nephews. Beth attended Georgia Southern College and graduated with a B.S. in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia. She spent much of her career as Office Manager at Pasadena Dental Care and later worked as a Registered Nurse in Labor and Delivery at Harbor Hospital. Beth had a tremendous love for all of her family and always enjoyed being a part of family gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sara Beth Lewis Mosca may be directed to support Breast Cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University and mail with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Sara Beth Lewis Mosca to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020