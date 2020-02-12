Home

Bethany S. Baughman


1950 - 2020
Bethany S. Baughman Notice
On February 5, 2020, Bethany S. Baughman, beloved wife of David Baughman, devoted mother of Katie, Jessica and Laura, dearest grandmother of Jeremy, Nickolas, Aaron, and Autumn, dearest great-grandmother of Aryiel. She is also survived by her brother, William Clark of OR and Dennis Adkins of MD. Services and interment were celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020. Those desiring may make memorial contributions in her memory to Church of God at Dundalk, 6 Yorkway, Dundalk, MD 21222.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
