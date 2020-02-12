|
|
On February 5, 2020, Bethany S. Baughman, beloved wife of David Baughman, devoted mother of Katie, Jessica and Laura, dearest grandmother of Jeremy, Nickolas, Aaron, and Autumn, dearest great-grandmother of Aryiel. She is also survived by her brother, William Clark of OR and Dennis Adkins of MD. Services and interment were celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020. Those desiring may make memorial contributions in her memory to Church of God at Dundalk, 6 Yorkway, Dundalk, MD 21222.
www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020