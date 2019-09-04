|
On August 30. 2019 Betsy Ann Gantert (nee Baldwin) passed away, she was the beloved wife of Robert Gantert; devoted mother of John Gantert and his wife Debbie, and Neal Gantert and his wife Liesje; dear sister of Dolores Dyson and her late husband Frank; loving grandmother of Caitlyn and Paige Gantert. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday September 8 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Monday September 9 at 10 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019