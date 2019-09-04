Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Gantert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Ann Gantert


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Ann Gantert Notice
On August 30. 2019 Betsy Ann Gantert (nee Baldwin) passed away, she was the beloved wife of Robert Gantert; devoted mother of John Gantert and his wife Debbie, and Neal Gantert and his wife Liesje; dear sister of Dolores Dyson and her late husband Frank; loving grandmother of Caitlyn and Paige Gantert. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday September 8 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Monday September 9 at 10 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now