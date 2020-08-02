On July 26, 2020, Betsy LeBrun Caspari Merrick beloved wife of Samuel Seymour Merrick; dear mother of William Caspari IV, Charles F. Caspari, Samuel S. Merrick Jr. and the late Richard W. Caspari; devoted sister of the late Henry F. LeBrun; dear sister-in-law of Gillian LeBrun, Charlton M. McLean, Agnes Merrick and the late William S. Merrick, Jr. devoted aunt of Laurie LeBrun Haugh, Claire LeBrun, Sarah LeBrun Ingram and Ann LeBrun Curran. Also survived by ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildrenA private burial service has been held. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Gilchrist Services 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.