Betsy LeBrun MERRICK
On July 26, 2020, Betsy LeBrun Caspari Merrick beloved wife of Samuel Seymour Merrick; dear mother of William Caspari IV, Charles F. Caspari, Samuel S. Merrick Jr. and the late Richard W. Caspari; devoted sister of the late Henry F. LeBrun; dear sister-in-law of Gillian LeBrun, Charlton M. McLean, Agnes Merrick and the late William S. Merrick, Jr. devoted aunt of Laurie LeBrun Haugh, Claire LeBrun, Sarah LeBrun Ingram and Ann LeBrun Curran. Also survived by ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren

A private burial service has been held. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Gilchrist Services 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

www.mwfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
