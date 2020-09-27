1/2
Betsy Thomas
Betsy Woods Thomas, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 11, 2020. Betsy was born in Merced, California to her parents, Milton and Marcia Woods. She had a younger sister, Susan Gilroy.

Betsy highly valued education. She attended University of Oregon, completing her degree in Elementary Education while part of the Alpha Phi chapter of the Sigma Kappa sorority. She then went on to pursue her graduate degree at University of Tennessee, where she also became Director of Student Activities. There she met her husband, Dr. William L. ¨Bud¨ Thomas. They both eventually settled in Maryland, where Bud became Vice President of Student Affairs at University of Maryland, College Park Campus. She had two children: her son, Will Thomas, and her daughter, Marci Thomas.

A natural leader, Betsy was president of every organization she ever joined. She held high-level positions at the YMCA, PTA, the local chapter of decorative painters, and at the national level of the Society of Decorative Painters. She was most known for her parliamentary procedural prowess.

Betsy´s true passion in life was decorative painting. She taught classes, held sold out conventions, and ran her own business, By Betsy, for many years. She cared deeply about the decorative arts practice and was even the driving force behind the creation of the National Museum of Decorative Painting in Atlanta, Georgia.

Outside of painting, Betsy had a great many interests, including arts, politics, cooking, theater, reading, and gardening. She demonstrated her passion for gardening through leading as President of Friends of Brookside Gardens and supported arts programs at University of Maryland through her collaboration with the Student Union.

She leaves her daughter Marci, her nieces, Alison Beckwith and Michelle deAlberich, her nephew Riley Gilroy, and her great nieces, Lauren Beckwith, Kristin Beckwith, Mckenna Gilroy, and Emma Gilroy.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of Brookside Gardens in memory of Betsy Thomas at http://www.friendsofbrooksidegardens.org/donate

A memorial will be held at a later date when it's safe for people to gather.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
