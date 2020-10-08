1/1
Bette J. Mathias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 4, 2020, Bette Jane (Christenson) Mathias, 95, beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Wilbur J. Mathias, USAF, Ret.; devoted mother of Jeanne Mathias Clements, Nancy Mathias Adair, John Mathias, Bob Mathias (Susan), Patty Mathias NaPier (Brad), Jim Mathias (Kathy), and Bill Mathias (Lisa); dear sister of Peggy Wald. Bette was predeceased by 6 brothers and 2 sisters. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Ambrose Catholic School, 6310 Jason St, Cheverly, MD 20785 (sascheverly.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
My Aunt Bette believed in education, achievement, and basketball. She hailed from Litchfield MN where she leaves a whole community remembering her special family of origin, 10 children in all. Bette is beloved by her big Minnesota family!
Mike Christenson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved