On October 4, 2020, Bette Jane (Christenson) Mathias, 95, beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Wilbur J. Mathias, USAF, Ret.; devoted mother of Jeanne Mathias Clements, Nancy Mathias Adair, John Mathias, Bob Mathias (Susan), Patty Mathias NaPier (Brad), Jim Mathias (Kathy), and Bill Mathias (Lisa); dear sister of Peggy Wald. Bette was predeceased by 6 brothers and 2 sisters. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Ambrose Catholic School, 6310 Jason St, Cheverly, MD 20785 (sascheverly.org
).