Bette M. Snyder (nee Framm), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, at the age of 91. She is survived by her loving children, Robin (Linda) Snyder, Dr. Steven Snyder and Cheryl Snyder, brother, Dr. Daniel (Myra) Framm, sister, Louise Hallam, grandchildren, Alan, Allyson, Arielle, Rafael and Shana, and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Snyder, siblings, Harold Framm, Diana Schnitzer, Abraham and Samuel Framm, and parents, Ida and Rabbi Ruben Framm.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Monday, February 24, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House, 2007 Klein Plaza Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050 or Maryland Association For Parkinson Support, Inc., P.O. Box 450, Brooklandville, MD 21022. In mourning at 1811 Courtyard Circle (Greene Tree), Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday following interment, Tuesday from 4pm-8pm and Wednesday from 12pm-4pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020