Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Everett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Everett


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie Everett Notice
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Bettie M. Everett. Beloved wife of Joseph Everett; devoted mother to Darrin Everett (Theresa), Brian Everett (Michelle), and Joseph Everett, III; cherished sister to the late Harry Robert Sanford; and loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.