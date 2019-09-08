|
|
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Bettie M. Everett. Beloved wife of Joseph Everett; devoted mother to Darrin Everett (Theresa), Brian Everett (Michelle), and Joseph Everett, III; cherished sister to the late Harry Robert Sanford; and loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019