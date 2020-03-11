Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Rolling Road Country Club
814 Hilltop Road
Catonsville, MD
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Rolling Road Country Club
814 Hilltop Road
Catonsville, MD
Bettie L. Mundorf


1936 - 2020
Bettie L. Mundorf Notice
Sadly, Bettie Louise Mundorf of Ellicott City, MD passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born an only child to Melvin Myers and Hilda Marsteller in 1936. She married the late Benjamin Reese Mundorf in 1953 and had 6 children, 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Bettie was endearingly called TiTi by all the grandchildren and filled her life with family who adored her.

A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at the Rolling Road Country Club, 814 Hilltop Road, Catonsville on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Family will receive condolences from 4:30 to 8:30pm and have a brief Remembrance service at 6:00pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
