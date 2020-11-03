1/
Bettie L. Onorato
On November 2, 2020 Bettie Lorraine Onorato (nee: Kemp); Beloved wife to Frank John Onorato; Devoted mother to Joyce Rethemeyer and her husband Vince, Frank Onorato and his wife Carol, Elaine George and her husband Donald, Steven Onorato and his wife Sandra, the late JoEllen Kretchmer and Mary Callanan. Loving Grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation Wednesday 5-7 pm and Thursday morning 9-10:30 am at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 am at St. Clement Church (Rosedale). Entombment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Franciscan Center 101 W 23rd St. (21218)

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
