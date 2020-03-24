|
|
Betty Christine Allen, age 91, died March 20, 2020. She was a devoted and loving wife of 64 years to the late Roy Ainsworth Allen, Jr; cherished sister of Charles Matschulat, George Matschulat, Anna Sain, Mary Ann Euler, William Matschulat, the late Helen Winterstein, the late Paul Matschulat, and the late Gertrude Blevins; beloved mother of Wesley Allen, Linda Barnes and the late Roy Allen III; loving grandmother to Jason Randall, Lauren Allen, Lindsay Whitlock, Katelyn (Ott) Randall and Hailey Barnes; and proud great-grandmother of Bryson Whitlock and Kamryn Whitlock; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2020