Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Allen Notice
Betty Christine Allen, age 91, died March 20, 2020. She was a devoted and loving wife of 64 years to the late Roy Ainsworth Allen, Jr; cherished sister of Charles Matschulat, George Matschulat, Anna Sain, Mary Ann Euler, William Matschulat, the late Helen Winterstein, the late Paul Matschulat, and the late Gertrude Blevins; beloved mother of Wesley Allen, Linda Barnes and the late Roy Allen III; loving grandmother to Jason Randall, Lauren Allen, Lindsay Whitlock, Katelyn (Ott) Randall and Hailey Barnes; and proud great-grandmother of Bryson Whitlock and Kamryn Whitlock; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -