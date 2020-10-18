On Monday, October 12, 2020, beloved wife to the late Adrian "Ates" Fletcher; loving mother to Karen (Fletcher) MacFie (Bill), Mark Fletcher, Guy Fletcher (Robin), and Scott Fletcher (Valerie); cherished grandmother to seven grandchildren and one great-grandson; and devoted sister to two late siblings. In accordance with her wishes, her life will be privately celebrated by her family. Memorial donations can be made to Partners in Care, 8151-C Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. With your donation, please include, "In memory of Betty Fletcher." For online condolences, visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store