1/
Betty Ann Fletcher
1935 - 2020
On Monday, October 12, 2020, beloved wife to the late Adrian "Ates" Fletcher; loving mother to Karen (Fletcher) MacFie (Bill), Mark Fletcher, Guy Fletcher (Robin), and Scott Fletcher (Valerie); cherished grandmother to seven grandchildren and one great-grandson; and devoted sister to two late siblings. In accordance with her wishes, her life will be privately celebrated by her family. Memorial donations can be made to Partners in Care, 8151-C Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. With your donation, please include, "In memory of Betty Fletcher." For online condolences, visit

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
